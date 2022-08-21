Durrani shocked over singer Nayyara Noor’s demise

KARACHI: Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of famous singer Nayyara Noor.

In his condolence message, the acting governor said Nayyara Noor was a great singer with a unique singing style as she immortalized many ghazals with her singing.

Durrani further said that she entertained the masses with her singing for many decades, and vacuum created with her death would not be filled for a long time.