National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has asserted that the results of the recent Assembly elections reflect a clear rejection by the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of New Delhi’s decision to revoke the territory’s special status.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a media interview, Omar Abdullah stated, ‘The mandate indicates that the people did not support that decision. If they had, the BJP would have emerged victorious. The majority of the population in Jammu and Kashmir has not endorsed what transpired on August 5, 2019, and that is a fact.’
He emphasized that the National Conference remains committed to its political agenda, although he acknowledged that the restoration of Article 370 is unlikely during the current Modi administration. ‘They are the ones who took it from us. It’s a long battle, but we will keep the issue alive while also focusing on other important matters,’ he added.
When asked about the possibility of the party pursuing legal action for the restoration of IIOJK’s statehood, Omar Abdullah said, ‘I believe statehood is a right for Jammu and Kashmir and should be granted. I hope it won’t become a contentious issue, and that statehood is restored without conflict.’