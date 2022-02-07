Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Washington D.C, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):A special event to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized today in the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington, D.C., to express Pakistan’s support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination as envisaged in the UNSC Resolutions and in accordance with wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, conveying unwavering support to Kashmiri people, were read out on the occasion. A special documentary featuring the history and significance of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and depicting the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJK at the hand of Indian occupation forces was also screened.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Asad M. Khan reiterated Government of Pakistan’s continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination against the worst form of repression unleased by the Indian security forces for several decades.

Ambassador highlighted that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 were in contravention to its international obligations, commitments to the United Nations and bilateral agreements and understandings between the two countries.

Ambassador paid tribute to the bravery and resilience of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said that Indian Forces did not allow his family to complete his last rituals which were in contravention to the basic Human Rights. He further said that closure of Kashmir Press Club and arrest of internationally renowned journalists underscore that the BJP government is looking for an excessive use of force to suppress the voices emanating from Kashmir.

He also drew attention to the grave peace and security threat posed by the Indian actions and called for the international community, particularly the US, to urge India to end its human rights violations in IIOJK and rescind illegal and unilateral actions taken on August 5, 2019.

Ambassador Khan lauded the role played by the Pakistani and Kashmiri American community in highlighting the gross human rights violations in IIOJK and stressed upon them to continue sensitizing the respective Congressman and members of civil society on this grave issue.

The Embassy also arranged a photo exhibition from 1st-5 Feb at the Consular Hall of the Embassy, highlighting the spate of Indian atrocities and massive human rights violations in the IIOJK. The event was live streamed on the official Facebook page of the Embassy.

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C

3517 International Court NW

Washington, DC 20008.

Tel: (202)243-6500

Fax: 202-686-1534

Email: info@embassyofpakistanusa.org

Consular Section PH: 202-349-3177

Consular Section Email: consularsection@embassyofpakistanusa.org