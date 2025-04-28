The Islamabad Police took significant measures to ensure the integrity and security of the B-1 list examination for police officers, conducted at the Police Line Headquarters. Under the vigilant eye of Superintendent of Police (SP) Capital Police College (CPC), Muhammad Najeeb Shah, a dedicated board of officers was established to supervise the exam proceedings.
Rigorous security protocols were enforced both inside and outside the test venues, guaranteeing a safe and comfortable environment for all candidates. Prior to the commencement of the examination, SP CPC motivated the aspirants, cautioning against the use of unauthorized materials and mobile phones, while making it clear that any infractions would be met with stern legal repercussions.
Furthermore, Commandant Capital Police College, Shakir Hussain Dawar, spearheaded the formation of an official panel of officers to uphold transparency and ensure the orderly execution of all exam-related affairs. This initiative was part of a broader effort by the Islamabad Capital Police to maintain the highest standards of conduct during assessments.