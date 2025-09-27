Fifth global launch in 2025 accelerates eXp’s Asia Pacific momentum and agent-first movement

eXp Realty Expands to South Korea, Offering Agents a Real Exit from the Traditional Model

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its official entry into South Korea, its fifth international launch of 2025, and second in Asia this year after Japan. The expansion builds on rapid agent-led momentum across Peru, Türkiye, Ecuador, and Japan.

In Korea, where traditional brokerages still rely on fixed offices and rigid hierarchies, eXp is launching with a fundamentally different platform: AI-native, borderless, and built to give agents more freedom, flexibility, and control over their future.

“Most brokerages in Korea are running on an old model, built for the boss, not the agent,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty. “And they’re doing exactly what they were designed to do: control agents, limit upside, and protect the hierarchy. You’ve got people putting up real numbers, doing international business from their phones, and they’re still stuck under office quotas and legacy rules. That’s not a system you fix. It’s one you replace. We’re not here to compete with that model, we’re here to end it. And to give agents a platform that finally sees them as the business.”

The launch supports eXp’s 2030 goal of reaching 50,000 productive agents outside the U.S. and 500+ productive agents in 50 countries, scaling an agent-owned model built for growth, not overhead.

Thomas Kim, an award-winning top producer in Korea’s traditional brokerage system, now leads eXp Korea with a focus on helping agents grow their businesses through innovation, mentorship, and a truly global network.

“I know what it’s like to build a career inside a traditional brokerage and how limiting that can be,” said Kim. “eXp gives Korean agents what I never had: a real chance to grow through sales, team building, stock ownership, and even global referrals. But more importantly, it’s growth that benefits them, not just the brokerage. This is a platform where the agent finally comes first.”

A live welcome event is being held today in Seoul, where company leaders will meet with agents and outline how Korea fits into eXp’s global vision, commitment to building agent-led growth across the Pacific, and empowering them to lead.

What Sets eXp Realty Apart for Korean Agents

No office requirement — work from anywhere

— work from anywhere Competitive commission structure built to maximize agent earnings

structure built to maximize agent earnings Revenue share and equity opportunities

Global agent network for referrals and collaboration

for referrals and collaboration Live training, leadership support, and mentorship via eXp World, LearnWorlds, and Slack

Agents ready to take control of their careers can learn more at www.expkr.com .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, the availability of equity ownership programs, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f759523-7594-4c27-bf38-17fd952789af

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9534753