Japan joins eXp’s growing Asia Pacific region as more agents seek models offering freedom, ownership and global reach.

eXp Realty Launches in Japan, Marking Fourth Global Market Entry in 2025 BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced its official expansion into Japan, marking the company’s fourth international launch of the year, following Peru, Türkiye, and Ecuador.

“Agents in Japan have operated for years in a system that leaves little room for upside,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty. “It’s not about working harder, they already do. The problem is structural. Most models take too much and give too little in return. We’re bringing a platform that flips that equation. Better economics, real ownership, worldwide leverage. That’s what eXp is about.”

To kick off the launch, eXp will host a live welcome event in Tokyo on October 2, 2025, where company leadership will share the vision, model, and what this moment means for agents ready to take control of their business.

The Japan expansion strengthens eXp’s presence across Asia Pacific and advances its 2030 goal of reaching 50,000 agents in countries outside the U.S. With the most scalable business model in real estate, eXp supports solo agents running lean, high-performing businesses as well as those building large international teams, providing the flexibility, ownership and reach to grow at any level.

Ken Tanaka, a respected voice in Japan’s real estate sector, will lead the new market. Tanaka brings decades of experience, a deep understanding of Japan’s market dynamics, and a clear focus on helping agents thrive in a modern business environment.

“The Japanese real estate brokerage industry has long been slow to break away from outdated legacy models,” said Ken Tanaka, Country Leader of eXp Japan. “eXp is a complete reset — a platform built for freedom, innovation, and growth. Here, agents build businesses on their own terms. Japan is ready for a future where the agent comes first.”

What Sets eXp Realty Apart for Japanese Agents

No office requirement — cloud-based, work from anywhere

— cloud-based, work from anywhere Attractive commission structure built to maximize agent earnings

built to maximize agent earnings Revenue share and equity opportunities (subject to local laws and availability)

(subject to local laws and availability) Global agent network spanning a multitude of countries for referrals and collaboration

spanning a multitude of countries for referrals and collaboration Live training, leadership support and mentorship via eXp World, LearnWorlds and Slack

Agents ready to take control of their careers can learn more at www.expjapan.co.jp.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 81,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information, visit expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® Magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. Visit success.com for more.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

