Pasban Democratic Party Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said that expensive electricity is profiting IPPs while the nation faces economic ruin. He stressed today that consumers are being forced to pay for electricity that is neither generated nor consumed, a situation he described as a serious threat to national security.
Addressing an executive committee meeting yesterday, Altaf Shakoor condemned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and accused the regulator of protecting the interests of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) instead of safeguarding the public’s interests. He said NEPRA’s actions support a system of “continuous plunder” that benefits private power plants at the nation’s expense.
According to Shakoor, the financial pressure of expensive electricity has crippled the national economy and its industrial sector. He warned that the resulting extraordinary inflation could lead to severe public unrest, making the issue a matter of national security.
Given the gravity of the situation, the party chairman demanded that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir take immediate notice. He called for the complete elimination of the “ghost electricity” system and the establishment of fair and sustainable energy pricing.
Shakoor cited a report from a Senate standing committee, which he said confirms his claim that NEPRA actively defends private power companies while the public pays trillions of rupees for unused electricity. He also noted that IPPs have consistently avoided comprehensive forensic audits for years, leaving consumers to bear the consequences of this lack of transparency.
He further alleged that past governments were complicit in an “organized financial conspiracy” against Pakistan, approving flawed and detrimental agreements that provided immense financial benefits to IPPs. He demanded that those responsible for these agreements be identified and brought to justice.
Shakoor concluded by stating that the country’s fragile economy cannot afford further corruption. He emphasized the need for a patriotic government and institutions, stating that only an independent and sovereign judiciary, free from political influence, can effectively eliminate corruption and ensure accountability.