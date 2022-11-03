Father, son die in road accident near Killa Saifullah

KILLA SAIFULLAH:Father and son died after the vehicle they were driving met an accident near Killa Saifullah area of Balochistan province on Thursday.

Accident to rescue sources, vehicle of father and son, who wanted to attend religious pilgrimage at Raiwand, met an accident near Killa Saifullah area of Balochistan, resultantly, one man Abdul Majid, owner of “Maktaba Rashidya Sirki Road, Quetta” and his son Muhammad Aziz died.

The bodies were shifted to Killa Saifullah hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victims’ house.