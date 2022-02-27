Fawad urges people of Sindh to participate in PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March 

Islamabad, February 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has urged the people of Sindh to come out and participate in PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March. In a tweet on Saturday, he pointed out that the founders of Pakistan’s movement had also risen from Sindh. He said PTI is the only federal party, and the people should support the federation and Pakistan whilst rejecting the regional parties.

