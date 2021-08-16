Islamabad, August 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):Faysal Islami celebrated Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm, in remembrance of the late legendary mountain climber and the national hero of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, during the flag hoisting ceremony held at Faysal House.

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO Faysal Bank, and the senior management team were present at the ceremony who revered the contributions of the iconic mountaineer who lost his life, earlier this year during the K2 expedition. In recognition of his meritorious contribution to his field, the high-altitude mountaineer has also been conferred with the Presidential Pride of Performance.

Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of Ali Sadpara and the second youngest K2 summiteer, was present at the event as a special guest who took part in the felicitations and also appreciated Faysal Bank’s extra ordinary efforts towards its historic transformation journey into an Islamic Bank.

Expressing his sentiments on this occasion, President and CEO Faysal Bank, Mr. Yousaf Hussain said, “Faysal Islami is honoured to have Sajid Ali Sadpara with us today as we celebrate the independence of our country as an Islamic Republic and pay homage to the late Ali Sadpara for making Pakistan proud with his unmatchable achievements.”

For more information, contact:

Head Office,

Faysal Bank Limited

Faysal House, ST-02, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan

UAN: +92-21-111-747-747

Fax: +92-21-32795234

Email: corpcomm@faysalbank.com

Website: www.faysalbank.com

The post Faysal Islami pays tribute to Sajid Ali Sadpara on Independence Day appeared first on Business News Pakistan.