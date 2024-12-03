Islamabad: A delegation from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) applauded Pakistan’s structural reforms program during a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad. The meeting, attended by Melinda Bohannaon, Director General for Humanitarian and Development at FCDO, focused on Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy through various reform initiatives.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Finance Minister briefed the delegation on the government’s ongoing stabilization and structural reforms program. Key initiatives highlighted included the privatization agenda, rightsizing of the federal government, pension reforms, and reforms in state-owned enterprises. Aurangzeb noted a significant increase of 25.6 percent in tax revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
The Minister also discussed the upcoming ten-year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank, emphasizing that Pakistan will be the first country to enter such an agreement. He stated that the framework aims to address critical challenges like population growth, child stunting, and climate change, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable development.
Both Aurangzeb and Bohannaon agreed on the necessity of adopting a responsive and proactive approach to reforms. The Minister underscored the importance of maintaining the current course to ensure that reform initiatives yield lasting impacts and contribute to Pakistan’s long-term economic and social development.
