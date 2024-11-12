Quetta: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti visited Civil Hospital Quetta to check on the health of those injured in the recent railway station blast. The visit aimed to offer support and ensure that the injured received appropriate medical care.
According to Press Information Department, during their visit, both Interior Minister Naqvi and Chief Minister Bugti individually met with each injured person. They inquired about their well-being and prayed for their swift recovery. Naqvi also took the opportunity to receive updates from the attending doctors regarding the condition of the injured.
The Federal Interior Minister and Balochistan Chief Minister expressed their appreciation for the high morale displayed by the injured individuals. In a critical case, Chief Minister Bugti ordered the immediate transfer of a severely injured person to Karachi for further treatment. He also instructed the medical staff to provide the best possible care for all injured individuals.
While speaking with the injured, Mohsin Naqvi assured them of the nation’s support, stating, “The nation stands with you, and we pray for your speedy recovery. No expense will be spared for your treatment.” This visit underscores the commitment of the federal and provincial leadership to support victims and ensure their recovery.
