News Ticker: UNSG strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attackAPHC urges world to increase its efforts for Kashmir solutionCOAS vows to eradicate menace of terrorismKilling spree unleashed by Indian troops in IIOJK continues unabatedIndian troops launch massive operations in IIOJKKashmiri students in Bengaluru college forced to trim beardsPakistan issues over 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrimsProminent business leader quits BJP in JammuPresident, PM laud security forces for successful operation in North WaziristanBomb Blast: Balochistan CM vows crackdown on terroristsAggression in Junagarh violated international law 77 years ago: ReportActing President, PM urge youth to achieve greatness through hard workJammu and Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan rejects Indian claim at UNInterior Minister contacts Balochistan CM, condemns Quetta blastRefinancing schemes introduced for renewable energy projects: moot toldGunmen attacks marble company camp near Duki24 killed, over 46 injured in Quetta blastPM reaffirms support for state mediaThree coal-loaded trucks torched near ZiaratAPHC urges IIOJK people to remain vigilant against BJP’s Hindutva agendaDeath anniversary of musician Master Ghulam Haider observedBJP dividing India on religious lines: Rahul GandhiAzad Kashmir president to vist Mirpur tomorrowFour killed in road accidentTrain operations in Quetta fully restored.Passport Fee Increase DeniedEstablishment of Rehabilitation Center to Curb BeggingGunmen attacks marble company camp near DukiChairman PAEC calls for developing carbon free sources of energyIqbal Day observed with national fervorMushaal concerned over Yasin’s deteriorating health in jailKP CM says govt making efforts to solarize maximum housesAPHC pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversaryModi govt won’t last forever: Omar AbdullahIndian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youthSindh Food Authority to establish 20-member Scientific PanelInterior Minister pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Birth AnniversaryTessori condemns Quetta blastJamila Street Pumping Station inaugurated in KarachiKCCI Chief Strongly Opposes Affidavit Requirement for Sales Tax ReturnsSindh actively working to promote tourism, Memon tells visiting journalistsPakistan home to over 13,032 glaciers, new study revealsActing President for further strengthening bilateral ties with QatarHaris, Saim lead Pakistan to record nine-wicket win24 teams to participate in KMC football tournamentPakistan U19 squad announced for UAE tourUAE’s investment would play crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s economy: PM36th Executive Board Meeting of FGEHA heldResolution shows world what IIOJK people want: OmarDeath anniversary of Jaun Elia observedIAPTC Conference participants laud Pakistan’s peace effortsUNGA committee adopts four resolutions tabled by PakistanActing President vows to safeguard interests of overseas PakistanisPakistani envoy stresses pivotal role of diaspora in strengthen Pak-US tiesAhsan calls for focused approach to engage top-tier researchersPakistan positioned to serve as bridge between China, US: EnvoyOpposition leader seeks reopening of Iran-Afghan border for tradePTI caravan led by Haleem leaves Karachi for Swabi gatheringTessori congratulates PCB chairman over ODI victoryInterpol team visits Wafaqi Mohtasib SecretariatAll banks directedd to install shades at cash countersProminent poet Jon Elia’s death anniversary observedCall for revisiting policy about natural resources between federation, provincesKMC markets to be solarized soon, tells Mayor WahabNAB Gwadar hosts declamation, essay contestThree terrorists shot dead, two captured in BalochistanOfficers trained about food quality and standardsILO, SMEDA join forces to promote formalisation of SMEs in PakistanYoum-e-Suqoot-e-Junagarh to be commemorated on Nov 9Farmer found hanged from tree near Tharu ShahInterior Minister inaugurates Cascade Facilitation Center in Diplomatic EnclavePM vows to achieve target of $25b in IT exportsSIFC working actively to address challenges of refineriesUNGA committee adopts four resolutions tabled by PakistanPakistan positioned to serve as bridge between China, US: EnvoyTwo Kashmiri youth martyred in SoporePushtoon Leader calls for repeal of 26th AmendmentBenefits of economic improvement reaching common man: Info MinisterWASA strike halts water supply in QuettaApproval of Resolution for Restoration of Kashmiri Rights welcomedPunjab CM announces multi-billion rupees incentive package for wheat farmersCooler Nights Forecast for Quetta, Northern BalochistanAshir’s maiden first-class ton as bowlers dominate day oneGovt striving to provide world-class facilities for athletes: PMPakistan, Australia to play ODI on FridayAll possible measures being taken to ensure security of CPEC projects: Interior MinisterGovt announces public holiday on Nov 9Officers asked to provide healthcare facilities, referral services to Transgender PersonsNew study reveals Pakistan is home to over 13,032 glaciersPM to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in RiyadhGovt aims to utilize Australia’s expertise in agri, livestockAmir Muqam condemns manhandling of protesting teachers by KP govtRSS making covert assaults on Constitution, says Rahul GandhiPM underscores need to expand Pakistan, Nepal’s bilateral cooperationPakistan home to over 13,032 glaciers, new study revealsActing President for further strengthening bilateral ties with QatarGovt continues crackdown against smugglingPakistan condemns efforts to dismantle UNRWAQuetta Press Club will be solarized with German support, tells MirKP committee to focus on socio-economic development of merged districts