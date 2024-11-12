News Ticker: ﻿UNSG strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack﻿APHC urges world to increase its efforts for Kashmir solution﻿COAS vows to eradicate menace of terrorism﻿Killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in IIOJK continues unabated﻿Indian troops launch massive operations in IIOJK﻿Kashmiri students in Bengaluru college forced to trim beards﻿Pakistan issues over 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims﻿Prominent business leader quits BJP in Jammu﻿President, PM laud security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan﻿Bomb Blast: Balochistan CM vows crackdown on terrorists﻿Aggression in Junagarh violated international law 77 years ago: Report﻿Acting President, PM urge youth to achieve greatness through hard work﻿Jammu and Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan rejects Indian claim at UN﻿Interior Minister contacts Balochistan CM, condemns Quetta blast﻿Refinancing schemes introduced for renewable energy projects: moot told﻿Gunmen attacks marble company camp near Duki﻿24 killed, over 46 injured in Quetta blast﻿PM reaffirms support for state media﻿Three coal-loaded trucks torched near Ziarat﻿APHC urges IIOJK people to remain vigilant against BJP’s Hindutva agenda﻿Death anniversary of musician Master Ghulam Haider observed﻿BJP dividing India on religious lines: Rahul Gandhi﻿Azad Kashmir president to vist Mirpur tomorrow﻿Four killed in road accident﻿Train operations in Quetta fully restored.﻿Passport Fee Increase Denied﻿Establishment of Rehabilitation Center to Curb Begging﻿Gunmen attacks marble company camp near Duki﻿Chairman PAEC calls for developing carbon free sources of energy﻿Iqbal Day observed with national fervor﻿Mushaal concerned over Yasin’s deteriorating health in jail﻿KP CM says govt making efforts to solarize maximum houses﻿APHC pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary﻿Modi govt won’t last forever: Omar Abdullah﻿Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth﻿Sindh Food Authority to establish 20-member Scientific Panel﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Birth Anniversary﻿Tessori condemns Quetta blast﻿Jamila Street Pumping Station inaugurated in Karachi﻿KCCI Chief Strongly Opposes Affidavit Requirement for Sales Tax ReturnsSindh actively working to promote tourism, Memon tells visiting journalistsPakistan home to over 13,032 glaciers, new study revealsActing President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar﻿Haris, Saim lead Pakistan to record nine-wicket win﻿24 teams to participate in KMC football tournament﻿Pakistan U19 squad announced for UAE tour﻿UAE’s investment would play crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s economy: PM﻿36th Executive Board Meeting of FGEHA held﻿Resolution shows world what IIOJK people want: Omar﻿Death anniversary of Jaun Elia observed﻿IAPTC Conference participants laud Pakistan’s peace efforts﻿UNGA committee adopts four resolutions tabled by Pakistan﻿Acting President vows to safeguard interests of overseas Pakistanis﻿Pakistani envoy stresses pivotal role of diaspora in strengthen Pak-US ties﻿Ahsan calls for focused approach to engage top-tier researchers﻿Pakistan positioned to serve as bridge between China, US: Envoy﻿Opposition leader seeks reopening of Iran-Afghan border for trade﻿PTI caravan led by Haleem leaves Karachi for Swabi gathering﻿Tessori congratulates PCB chairman over ODI victory﻿Interpol team visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat﻿All banks directedd to install shades at cash counters﻿Prominent poet Jon Elia’s death anniversary observed﻿Call for revisiting policy about natural resources between federation, provinces﻿KMC markets to be solarized soon, tells Mayor Wahab﻿NAB Gwadar hosts declamation, essay contest﻿Three terrorists shot dead, two captured in Balochistan﻿Officers trained about food quality and standards﻿ILO, SMEDA join forces to promote formalisation of SMEs in Pakistan﻿Youm-e-Suqoot-e-Junagarh to be commemorated on Nov 9﻿Farmer found hanged from tree near Tharu Shah﻿Interior Minister inaugurates Cascade Facilitation Center in Diplomatic Enclave﻿PM vows to achieve target of $25b in IT exports﻿SIFC working actively to address challenges of refineries﻿UNGA committee adopts four resolutions tabled by Pakistan﻿Pakistan positioned to serve as bridge between China, US: Envoy﻿Two Kashmiri youth martyred in Sopore﻿Pushtoon Leader calls for repeal of 26th Amendment﻿Benefits of economic improvement reaching common man: Info Minister﻿WASA strike halts water supply in Quetta﻿Approval of Resolution for Restoration of Kashmiri Rights welcomed﻿Punjab CM announces multi-billion rupees incentive package for wheat farmers﻿Cooler Nights Forecast for Quetta, Northern Balochistan﻿Ashir’s maiden first-class ton as bowlers dominate day one﻿Govt striving to provide world-class facilities for athletes: PM﻿Pakistan, Australia to play ODI on Friday﻿All possible measures being taken to ensure security of CPEC projects: Interior Minister﻿Govt announces public holiday on Nov 9﻿Officers asked to provide healthcare facilities, referral services to Transgender Persons﻿New study reveals Pakistan is home to over 13,032 glaciers﻿PM to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh﻿Govt aims to utilize Australia’s expertise in agri, livestock﻿Amir Muqam condemns manhandling of protesting teachers by KP govt﻿RSS making covert assaults on Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi﻿PM underscores need to expand Pakistan, Nepal’s bilateral cooperation﻿Pakistan home to over 13,032 glaciers, new study reveals﻿Acting President for further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar﻿Govt continues crackdown against smuggling﻿Pakistan condemns efforts to dismantle UNRWA﻿Quetta Press Club will be solarized with German support, tells Mir﻿KP committee to focus on socio-economic development of merged districts