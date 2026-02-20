The federal government has directed provincial authorities to strictly monitor the market and implement administrative measures to prevent any unnecessary increase in flour prices during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to a report released today, the directive came during a high-level meeting which also confirmed that the country has sufficient wheat reserves to meet the national demand.
The instruction was issued by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, while presiding over the 6th session of the National Wheat Oversight Committee. The meeting was convened to scrutinise procurement plans, stock levels, and price stabilisation efforts nationwide.
Officials informed the committee that all provinces currently hold adequate wheat inventories to satisfy consumer needs until the new crop is harvested. The federal administration reiterated that there is no danger of a wheat deficit in Pakistan, citing coordinated measures to guarantee an uninterrupted supply.
An illustrative procurement price for wheat has been established at Rs. 3,500 per 40 kilogrammes, and provincial governments have been briefed to facilitate smooth procurement operations.
During the session, provincial representatives detailed their distinct procurement approaches. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is adopting a hybrid model, with 75 percent public and 25 percent private sector involvement, to improve market efficiency. In contrast, the Sindh government will conduct all wheat procurement through the public sector to manage supply and prices.
The Federal Minister confirmed that the existing procurement framework will be effective for one year. Concurrently, the government is formulating a comprehensive long-term wheat policy for 2026-2030, designed to bolster national food security through modern reforms.
This forthcoming policy will concentrate on introducing digital traceability systems, upgrading supply chain supervision, and enhancing transparency. It also aims to achieve sustained price stability and foster improved collaboration between federal and provincial bodies.
Minister Hussain reaffirmed the government”s dedication to food security, stating that joint federal-provincial initiatives will persist to secure stable wheat availability, protect the interests of growers, and maintain affordable costs for consumers nationwide.