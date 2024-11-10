Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near Quetta Railway Station. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. Mohsin Naqvi stated that terrorists targeting innocent people deserve no mercy. He reassured that the nation stands united with the affected families. He emphasized that no words are strong enough to condemn this heinous attack. He stated that the enemy’s cowardly acts aim to create instability in Pakistan, However, the nation will collectively foil this nefarious plot.
According to Press Information Department, the Federal Interior Minister’s statement highlighted the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism. The incident near the railway station has drawn significant concern from officials, as they continue to investigate the motives and groups behind the attack. Authorities are on high alert to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety and security of citizens. The minister’s remarks reflect the government’s commitment to addressing terrorism and providing support to those affected by such devastating events.
