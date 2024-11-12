Islamabad: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Spin Wam, North Waziristan. Interior Minister commended the forces for eliminating six terrorists, saying, “Security forces foiled the nefarious plans of terrorist elements through timely action. The nation takes pride in our brave security forces.” Mohsin Naqvi reassured that terrorists will not be allowed to hide anywhere in Pakistan and vowed to eliminate them with public support.
According to Press Information Department, the operation in Spin Wam marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. The Interior Minister emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation between the security forces and the public to maintain peace and security.
Naqvi’s statements underscore the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens. The successful operation in North Waziristan is seen as a crucial step in dismantling terrorist networks and preventing future threats.
The Interior Minister also called for unity among all segments of society to support the security forces in their mission. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the forces and their determination to protect the nation from any form of extremism.
The post Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Lauds Security Forces for Successful Operation in North Waziristan. appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.