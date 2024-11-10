Islamabad: The tragic loss of over 22 innocent lives in the bomb blast at Quetta railway station has deeply saddened the Ministry of Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed profound grief and condemned the incident in the strongest terms. He emphasized that anti-national elements and extremist factions must be eradicated at all costs to ensure the safety and security of citizens.
According to Press Information Department, Minister Abdul Aleem Khan stated that as Pakistan’s investment climate improves and international trade organizations show increased interest in doing business in the country, such acts of terrorism stand as a direct threat to national stability. He further stressed that those who target innocent lives do not deserve any concession, and that the persistent threat of terrorism necessitates strict and uncompromising action. The entire nation mourns the innocent lives lost, and the Ministry stands in solidarity with the affected families. Abdul Aleem Khan extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.
