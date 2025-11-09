Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Senior Vice President of FIFA, has declared the international football governing body”s readiness to invest in the sport”s development within Pakistan, citing the nation”s significant untapped potential.
Addressing a news conference today, the FIFA official affirmed that the organization will collaborate closely with the government and relevant stakeholders in Pakistan to cultivate the game.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister”s Youth Programme (PMYP), who spoke alongside Sheikh Salman, expressed gratitude for the commitment to support and advance football in the country.
Khan highlighted that the government is currently undertaking measures for the promotion of various sports nationwide.