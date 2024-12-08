Islamabad: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has called on the private sector to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic recovery, while pledging government support for facilitating this turnaround.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Aurangzeb made these remarks during an event in the capital city, where he noted improvements in foreign exchange reserves, which he stated are providing the government with more room to maneuver economically. The finance minister emphasized the need for a more efficient loan system and highlighted the importance of timely intervention to prevent significant businesses from facing bankruptcy.
The post Finance Minister Urges Private Sector Involvement in Economic Recovery appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.