Karachi: The interbank market experienced fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, with the United States Dollar (USD), Euro (EURO), British Pound (GBP), Japanese Yen (JPY), and other currencies seeing varying buying and selling prices. The changes reflect ongoing volatility in the currency exchange sector.
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the USD was bought at 280.21 and sold at 280.75. The EURO saw a buying rate of 330.75 and a selling rate of 333.58. The GBP was bought at 380.87 and sold at 384.11. The JPY showed a buying rate of 1.76 and a selling rate of 1.82. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) was bought at 76.54 and sold at 77.18, and the Saudi Riyal (SR) was bought at 74.88 and sold at 75.37. These figures indicate a mixed trend in the foreign exchange market.
The data underscores the importance of monitoring exchange rates closely as they can have significant implications for international trade and finance. The market participants continue to assess the factors influencing currency values to make informed decisions.
The post Foreign Exchange Rates Show Fluctuations in Interbank Market appeared first on Pakistan Business News.