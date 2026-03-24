Foremay Unveils Radiation-Hardened Space-Grade SSD

Radiation-Hardened SSD and Space-Grade SSD by Foremay

The industry’s first NVMe and SATA Rad-Hard SSD engineered for missions ranging from LEO to deep space, featuring Graded-Z shielding and AI-driven self-healing to ensure data integrity across LET 100 MeV•cm2/mg and TID 500 krad extreme radiation environments.

PASADENA, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foremay, Inc., a global leader in Space-Grade SSD and Military-Grade SSD, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking InterStellar series full line of Radiation-Hardened SSD drives.

This next-generation Rad-Hard SSD is engineered specifically to meet the extreme demands of LEO, MEO, GEO, HEO and deep space exploration for both military and commercial applications, delivering an unprecedented long operational life in the harshest radiation environments, and it has been adopted by leading Space-qualified system manufacturers.

“The InterStellar is not just a storage device; it is a digital ark for the next century of space exploration,” said Dr. Jack Winters, Foremay’s CTO. “By combining physical interception, chemical neutron capture, and AI-driven self-healing, we are providing the space and defense industries with a standard-sized Space-Grade SSD solution that can survive the journey to the stars.”

Space and military electronics face a triple threat of Total Ionizing Dose (TID), Single Event Effects (SEE), and Internal Electrostatic Discharge (IESD). While standard industrial SSDs often fail within months of orbital exposure, Foremay’s InterStellar utilizes a Graded-Z shielding architecture combining its patent-pending and proprietary technologies.

The InterStellar solution effectively slows protons and captures secondary neutrons, reducing a raw 10,000 krad exposure to a manageable 500 krad threshold—ensuring hardware integrity across the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) and beyond. It also provides an effective barrier against the “Killer Electrons” of the outer Van Allen belts and secondary Bremsstrahlung radiation.

Furthermore, the architecture significantly increases the Total Ionizing Dose (TID) testing rating and LET (Linear Energy Transfer) threshold to resist and tolerate extreme radiations caused by Solar Particle Energy (SPE) and Galactic Cosmic Rays (GCR) in outer space and deep space. This makes it the premier choice for Single Event Effects (SEE) Immune Storage in the final frontier.

Beyond physical armor, the InterStellar features Foremay’s Interstellar AI-Driven Block Management (IABM ) which enables AI at the Edge in Space. This advanced firmware utilizes machine learning to create a real-time “Radiation Risk Map.” By monitoring Bit Error Rate (BER) and predictive sensor data, this high-reliability SSD for defense and space proactively migrates mission-critical data away from “hot zones” struck by high-energy heavy ions.

Coupled with a radiation hardened electronics controller and Triple Modular Redundancy (TMR), the drive remains Single Event Latch-up immunity (SEL), providing a level of Single Event Effects (SEE) mitigation previously unavailable in the SSD industry.

About Foremay

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2002, Foremay, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of Military-Grade SSD and Space-Grade Solid State Drives. Headquartered in Pasadena, Foremay is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in extreme-environment with rugged SSD solutions. For more information, please visit www.foremay.net .

Media Contact:

Dennis Eodice

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+1 408 228 3468

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4ec52df-adb8-4e50-abe4-aa4a4043dec0

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