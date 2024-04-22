Formal welcome ceremony in honor of Iranian President held at PM House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A formal welcome ceremony in the honor of Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was held at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented guard of honor to the Iranian President. Anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced his cabinet members to the Iranian President. In connection with the International Earth Day, the Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif planted a sapling at the Prime Minister’s House.

Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Monday. On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was warmly received by the Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

The Iranian President is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a business delegation.