﻿Former AJK President Urges Balanced US-China Policy to Enhance Strategic Autonomy

A pragmatic and balanced foreign policy is essential for Pakistan to navigate the complexities of contemporary geopolitics, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan has underscored.

He was addressing participants at a workshop at the National Institute of Public Administration in Islamabad today.

Khan stated that Pakistan must continue to fortify its strategic partnership with China, highlighting collaborations under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and joint defence production initiatives.

He emphasised the necessity for the nation to maintain an equilibrium in its relations between the United States and China, while simultaneously reinforcing its own strategic autonomy.