Transforming satellite data into decision-grade intelligence strengthens sovereignty, accelerates response, and reduces government spending

From Visibility to Value – Foresight Viewpoint ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, has published its Foresight Constellation Viewpoint, an analysis of the strategic benefits of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite ecosystems.

With record infrastructure and defense spending, paired with growing environmental and security threats, it is becoming increasingly apparent that conventional Earth observation systems are no longer sufficient. The Foresight Constellation Viewpoint demonstrates how advancements in SAR ecosystems strengthen government decision-making and risk management when it matters most.

SAR’s value is clearest in moments of crisis. On February 6, 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. Tremors reached the Atatürk Dam, one of the largest in the region, impounding nearly 49 billion cubic meters of water. The immediate question confronting emergency teams was whether the structural integrity of the dam had been compromised.

Traditional monitoring systems failed precisely when they were needed most. Optical satellites were blinded by cloud cover, and many ground sensors collapsed. By contrast, SAR satellites continued to operate in all conditions. The detailed imagery and insights confirmed that the dam was secure, allowing emergency teams to prioritize response. This proved SAR’s practical and strategic value.

From Blind Spots to Breakthroughs: The Space42 Advantage

Space42’s Foresight Constellation delivers persistent, high-resolution imagery regardless of weather conditions. Its AI platform GIQ transforms this data into decision-grade insights within minutes. This multi-layered system delivers rapid intelligence to guide emergency response and predictive planning.

The impact is measurable for decision-makers. Predictive maintenance costs can be reduced by up to 30%, emergency response improved by as much as 90%, and inefficiencies drop by 25%. These benefits can translate directly into billions of dollars in savings for governments and industries.

A Sovereign Strategic Asset

Efficiency alone is not enough. In an era of globalization and climate change, the ability to generate and analyze data independently is a key indicator of sovereign resilience. Reliance on external monitoring creates dependencies when nations need independent authority. By enabling governments to capture and interpret geospatial intelligence locally, platforms like GIQ reduce reliance on third parties.

The global SAR market is projected to almost double, from $5.8 billion to $9.8 billion by 2030, evolving from a technological advantage to an operational necessity. Nations investing in sovereign SAR ecosystems today secure both their infrastructure resilience and their strategic autonomy for tomorrow.

Vision That Never Blinks

In an era defined by uncertainty, successful leadership is measured by the ability to see ahead and act with precision. Integrated SAR ecosystems are becoming the foundation of smarter, faster, and sovereign decision-making. For national leaders, infrastructure planners, and defense strategists, the competitive advantage lies in turning visibility into value.

The insights included in the Foresight Constellation Viewpoint are intended for national leaders, infrastructure planners, and defense strategists seeking to understand how to act intelligently and decisively when much is at stake.

Read the entire Foresight Constellation Viewpoint to learn how governments can unlock billions in savings while strengthening sovereignty.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

