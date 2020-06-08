Germany to provide technical assistance of 4 million Euros to Pakistan for Promotion of Renewable Energy

June 8, 2020

Islamabad, June 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Germany will provide technical assistance worth four million Euros to Pakistan for the project titled ‘Promotion of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Concepts in Cities and Industries’. An agreement to this effect was signed between Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck in Islamabad.

The contracting parties underlined the good relations between Germany and Pakistan and looked forward to strengthening their cooperation. Both sides highlighted the importance of actively collaborating in finalization of project objectives to ensure that the concerns of the end beneficiaries are addressed. Secretary Economic Affairs in his remarks said Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its bilateral relations with Germany. German Ambassador expressed his desire to enhance the economic cooperation with Pakistan in the future.

