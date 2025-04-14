Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to peace-building, multilateral cooperation, and inclusive development. Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference at the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, he highlighted the importance of collective action against global challenges.
Gillani underscored the urgency of tackling issues such as nuclear proliferation, poverty, climate change, and regional conflicts. He proposed that mutual understanding, international solidarity, and coordinated parliamentary efforts are essential to creating a more just and inclusive world.
He called for strengthened global partnerships, emphasizing that through cooperation, nations can achieve shared prosperity and security.