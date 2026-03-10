﻿Government should announce a special relief package for farmers, laborers, and poor classes: GDA

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has issued a stern warning that public trust in the government is at risk of further deteriorating if immediate and concrete measures are not taken to alleviate the severe economic hardships faced by the people of Sindh.

The alliance’s Secretary-General Dr. Safdar Abbasi said in a statement today that the public is currently facing severe financial pressure, therefore they need practical assistance rather than mere announcements.

He demanded that the administration announce a special relief package for the province’s farmers, laborers, and poorest citizens to help those facing financial difficulties.

Dr. Abbasi said that if the government fails to take serious and immediate steps to resolve public issues, it is essential to implement policies that directly benefit the public, rather than resorting to symbolic decisions.