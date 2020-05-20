Government to install latest telemetry system to ensure transparency in water distribution

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The government has decided to install latest telemetry system to ensure transparency in the water distribution. Briefing the newsmen about the decisions of the Federal Cabinet which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the cabinet discussed the issue of provincial water share in detail.

He said the cabinet decided to hold an inquiry against the members of Indus River System Authority from Sindh, Punjab and the Federal Capital for their poor performance and if found guilty, they would be replaced with efficient and honest persons who would ensure running of the telemetry system in a transparent manner.

The Minister said the cabinet also accorded approval to the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee meeting allowing 50 percent Federal subsidy on the wheat procurement for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and mobile phone manufacturing in the country. Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan attaches special attention to the agriculture sector as it could boost the national economy after the coronavirus crisis.

He said the cabinet gave approval to a special package for the agriculture sector. The Minister said 37 billion rupees subsidy is being given on the fertilizers, while 8.8 billion rupees has been allocated to reduce the interest rate. He further said 2.30 billion rupees subsidy is being provided to cotton seed, 6 billion rupees for cotton pesticides, and 2.5 billion rupees for locally manufactured tractors.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts