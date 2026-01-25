Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has directed the authorities to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the fatal accident near Jamshoro, and ordered that safety measures be made more effective to avoid such incidents in the future.
In a statement, Governor Tessori expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, calling it a “deeply heartbreaking” national tragedy that has saddened every member of the nation.
He expressed profound solidarity with the bereaved families of the victims, stating, “We all share equally in the grief of the affected families.”
The Governor stressed the immediate need to strengthen infrastructure, training programs, and monitoring systems. He reiterated that the protection of the public’s life and property is the government’s top priority.
Concluding his statement, Governor Tessori prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give the bereaved families the strength to bear their loss.