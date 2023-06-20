Govt announces three Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan government Tuesday announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Azha.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division says it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on occasion of Eidul Azha 29th and 30th June, 2023 for the offices observing five days working in a week; and 29th June to 1st July, 2023 for the offices observing six days working in a week.

A day earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday) across the country. Eidul Azha is the second and the larger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. In commemoration of this intervention, cattle heads are ritually sacrificed. Part of their meat is consumed by the family that offers the animal, while the rest of the meat is distributed among the poor and the needy. Sweets and gifts are distributed among families. The day is also sometimes called the Greater Eid.