In a significant move to bolster non-traditional exports, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has guaranteed comprehensive government backing for the gems and jewelry industry.
The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation from the All Pakistan Small Gems Jewellers and Training Association (APSGTA). The group, led by Secretary General Qari Muhammad Ashraf, urged for the revival of S.R.O 760 and sought exclusion from S.R.O 924, citing the sector’s strong compliance record over the past four years.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed the government’s dedication to export-led economic growth, acknowledging the precious stones and jewelry trade as a key player in Pakistan’s diversification strategy.
He emphasized the necessity for balanced reforms, enhancing the ease of doing business, and providing greater access for small exporters and artisans.
Appreciating the association’s constructive input, the Minister announced that the Ministry will forward its recommendations to the Prime Minister’s Office for necessary directives and policy facilitation.
In a major step to boost the sector’s global presence, the Minister directed officials to ensure the participation of the gems and jewelry industry in upcoming international business forums in France, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia.
He also stressed the importance of public-private collaboration, skills training, and creating market linkages, particularly to uplift artisans and women entrepreneurs in underserved regions.
The Minister vowed full government support to introduce strategic measures aimed at unlocking the untapped potential of the gem and jewelry sector, highlighting its importance in diversifying exports and generating employment.