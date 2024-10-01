The government is undertaking efforts to provide technical education to the youth of Balochistan.
According to a report on Tuesday, diploma in Road and Bridge Construction (Civil Technology) was conducted under a scholarship program for the students selected on merit from far flung areas of Balochistan.
These students underwent various stages of training at Gwadar Institute of Technology for the first two years and then sent to China for specialized training in the third year to complete their diploma. The students expressed their gratitude to the government and Pakistan Army for helping them in getting education of international standards.
They said Baloch youth should actively participate in the educational programs of the government and play their positive role for the development of the country.