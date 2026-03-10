﻿Govt Vows to Protect Citizen Data Amidst Digitalisation Challenges

The government is prioritising the creation of a secure digital environment to better safeguard citizens” personal information, as the nation”s accelerated shift towards digitisation introduces significant new challenges.

Addressing a ceremony concerning cybersecurity in the capital today, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, acknowledged these difficulties, affirming the administration”s commitment to building a cyber-resilient Pakistan.

The minister underscored that developing a safe digital ecosystem stands as a foremost priority.

Ms Khawaja explained that the move towards a paperless system is already advanced, with nearly all federal government departments having transitioned to digital governance.

She also noted that the prevalence of current work-from-home policies is further escalating the use of digital tools, heightening the need for robust security measures.