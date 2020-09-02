(Health): Karachi urgently needs state-of-the art rescue ambulances

Karachi:Karachi city urgently needed state-of-the-art ambulances to cater to the needs of 2.5 million population of city as well as well to prevent people from rain emergency like situation and other disasters in the future.

President, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Sindh, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, while talking to PPI, said Sindh government must up-grade ambulances services across the Sindh province particularly in Karachi on the patron international standard ambulance services to provide quality first-aid treatment facilities to patients by shifting them in health care centers.

He said rescue ambulances run by welfare organizations and Sindh government are not properly equipped with first-aid treatment facilities. He offered that PMA was ready to train the staff and volunteers of both government and private ambulance services about the basics of first-aid treatment in order to provide quality ambulance services with skilled staff.

He said every teaching hospital of Karachi must be given state of the art ambulances and these vehicles must be equipped with latest life-saving facilities. He said public sector hospitals ambulances services should be equipped with advance facilities and staff should be trained to provide first-treatment facilities to patients in shifting to hospitals. Dr Mirza said Sindh government and private rescue organizations had failed to play their due roles in rain emergency like situation in Karachi and other parts of province.

He said deteriorated condition of government hospitals ambulances had showed that how much provincial health department officials were sincere in provision of health facilities to general public. He said Karachi urgently needed the state-of-the-art ambulance services to cater to the needs of 2.5 million population as well as to prevent people from emergency-like situation in the future. He feared that current heavy rains could cause flood like situation in coming months in Sindh province; therefore, authorities concerned should make a comprehensive strategy to prevent people from further disaster.