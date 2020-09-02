(City): Madadgar-15 assists citizens

Karachi:During the recent torrential rains, Madadgar-15 utilizing its limited resources seemed dedicated for public service helping stranded citizens in different areas during rain and saved precious human lives.

Madadgar-15 which has been providing all possible help to the citizens in the city in emergency situations for a long time has enhanced its manpower and capacity after its amalgamation with Special Security Unit (SSU).

Expressing his views on the occasion, the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said that along-with the provision of security to congregations and processions during Muharram ul Haram, SSU Commandos and Madadgar-15 were in the forefront of relief activities during heavy rainfall.

In addition, total 230 commandos including 90 sharp shooters / snipers and lady commandos from of SSU were deployed to provide fool proof protection to the main Muharram processions, while the procession was also monitored by a specialized command and control bus equipped with modern cameras.

Under the directives of Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon a reserve force comprising 300 commandos was stationed at the SSU headquarters in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram to respond immediately in case of any emergency or untoward situation.