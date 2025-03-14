The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan convened a high-level meeting with national accreditation councils at the HEC Secretariat, Islamabad, to address challenges in maintaining and enhancing the quality of higher education across the country.
The HEC said today that the meeting brought together chairpersons, presidents, and representatives from leading accreditation bodies, including the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), and several others. Discussions focused on fostering collaboration, streamlining accreditation processes, and implementing best practices to improve academic standards.
Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, underscored the need to modernize accreditation frameworks and align them with international standards. He emphasized the adoption of digital solutions and updated regulations to ensure that Pakistani higher education institutions meet national and global quality benchmarks.
Executive Director HEC, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting accreditation councils and facilitating dialogue to strengthen accreditation mechanisms. He urged collaboration with industries and global accreditation bodies to equip graduates with skills required for the international job market.
Key challenges discussed included limited resources, regulatory updates, gaps in international collaboration, and the need for regular curriculum reviews. Participants proposed solutions such as updating accreditation policies, capacity-building initiatives, enhanced collaboration with HEC, and frequent curriculum revisions in line with industry trends.
HEC officials assured continued engagement and regular meetings to ensure sustained progress. Accreditation councils welcomed the initiative and pledged to work closely with HEC to develop a more effective accreditation system for higher education in Pakistan.