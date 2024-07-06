KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, organized an orientation ceremony for Talent Hunt Program students – Batch 2024 at the Main Campus to welcome more than 300 enrolled students from diverse regions including Baluchistan, KP & FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Sindh.

According to a statement issued today, IBA Karachi, in collaboration with Ihsan Trust and Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), remains dedicated to fostering educational opportunities for talented students across Pakistan. Each year, the Institute hosts an intensive orientation program, equipping deserving candidates from underserved communities with the necessary skills to pursue admission at not only IBA, but also other esteemed educational institutions all over Pakistan.

This year the students started their training under the Talent Hunt Programs: IBA-IHSAN TRUST National Talent Hunt Program and IBA-OGDCL Talent Hunt Program. After training and entrance exam, selected students receive scholarship up to 100% for a four-year undergraduate program, including accommodation, meals, and other essential educational costs.

Director, Talent Hunt Program (THP), Dr. Junaid Alam Khan delivered the welcome note, stating that “IBA stands as one of the few distinct institutions in the country that not only sets the best standards for quality education, but also strives to make it accessible and affordable for deserving students.” He also thanked THP’s esteemed partners and donors including Ihsan Trust and OGDCL. He further expressed the program’s mission to reach new heights through several partnerships with organizations and individuals with shared values and dedication.

Assistant Manager, THP, Syed Rizwan Ali Bukhari, gave a presentation showcasing the impact and success of the Talent Hunt Program. He stated that over 300 students from 67 districts across Pakistan are part of the program with 65.23% males and 34.76% females.

Acting Executive Director and Dean SMCS, Dr. Shakeel Khoja presented an inspiring welcome note, narrating the success story of Nadeem, a student from the first batch of Talent Hunt Program, who after graduating from IBA worked in several prominent positions, authored many books, and is now pursuing a PhD from Boston University. He stated further that “IBA is known for producing street-smart graduates, meaning that our graduates will come up with a solution to every problem.”

The event featured numerous program participants who shared their experiences within the program, along with stories of their background and journey. They represented areas including Hunza, Gilgit & Baltistan, Lasbela-Baluchistan, Layyah, Lakki Marwat, Tando Allahyaar and underprivileged areas of Karachi. The students expressed their ambition not only to succeed personally through the program but also to return to their communities and uplift them.

Head of Education, Agha Khan Education Service, Pakistan, Mr. Aien Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the event, emphasizing, “We have witnessed how IBA has changed lives and contributed to the upliftment of talent in the most inaccessible areas.”

General Manager, Ihsan Trust, Mr. Fayyaz Ur Rehman delivered a heartfelt message emphasizing the value of education and community support. He stated, “Today, I encourage all of you to remember your roots and cherish the support of your parents. Let your journey here be a steppingstone towards greater achievements, both for yourself and for our country.” He highlighted the importance of honesty and dedication in personal and professional life, urging everyone to strive for excellence while staying grounded in their principles.

General Manager, OGDCL, Mr. Abdur Raziq Khattak commended IBA for their effort and for providing students with state-of-the-art facilities. He said, “This program is not just about financial support, it’s about empowering the youth to lead with integrity and compassion, transforming communities from within.” He opined that he believes in nurturing leaders who are not detached from their roots and embrace their responsibilities with humility.

Guest speakers from organizations including PAF Masroor Base, Dil Amna College, Kiran Foundation, and TCF also addressed the audience. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Junaid Alam Khan and the sharing of mementos with the guests.