News Ticker: HBL and EXIM partner to boost SME exportsMinister applauds Pak Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attemptInterior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peacePM in Shenzhen on five-day official visit to ChinaNDMA holds National Monsoon Coordination Conference 2024 to review preparednessEnvoy lauds role of MOIB in cementing Pak-US ties915 children martyred, 107,960 orphaned since Jan 1989 in IIOJK: KMS ReportATC rejects AJK poet Ahmed Farhad’s post-arrest bail pleaCPEC’s second phase to promote B2B links between Pakistan, China: AhsanHBL, EXIM sign MoU to support Pakistan’s export growthIIOJK High Court quashes five PSA detention ordersPM leaves for China on official visitPM’s visit to China will further elevate bilateral friendshipECP admits for hearing PML-N MNAs pleas, seeking change in election tribunalsNationwide anti-polio drive underwaySpeakers stress to protect nature from adverse effects of climate changeZero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency and incompetence: PMInt’l Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression observedCM Murad distributes Rs71m cheques among NGOsSIFC playing pivotal role in providing favorable environment to business promotionMet office forecasts rain-thunderstorm in parts of countryPakistanis hold profound respect for Sikh traditions, sacred sites: Law MinisterDNA analysis becomes cornerstone in criminal investigations: moot toldPakistan Hajj Mission imposes 17 penalties over food safety violationsTwo killed in pretext of honourQatar Ambassador Ali bin Mubarak calls on Maryam Nawaz to enhance economic tiesNEPRA raises power tariff by Rs3.76 per unitFCEPL collaborates with University of Central Punjab for World Milk Day 2024JI condemns target killings, murders in street crimesKarachi commissioner reviews progress of various development projectsCM inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilitiesPCB celebrates 15 years of T20 World Cup 2009 victory in 53rd edition of PCB PodcastMan shot dead near Dera Murad JamaliGovt orders lodging of FIR over nine coal mine workers’ deathThree robbers, citizen killed in Karachi incidentsFire erupts in forest areas of six districtsIHC orders to de-seal PTI office in IslamabadPoliceman guarding polio workers gunned down in PeshawarMustafa Kamal tenders apology in contempt casePreparations Underway for ‘My Karachi Exhibition’ Scheduled for Early AugustHeatwave causes huge forest fire in UdhampurGwadar to become internationally acclaimed worldclass port city: AhsanGovt announces to establish 10,000 eRozgar centersFinance Minister vows to improve tax collectionSecretary Aviation visits Lahore airport, inspect development workPunjab govt approves Himat Card project for special personsPM to embark on fiveday official visit to China tomorrowPMLN, PPP, JUIF oppose SIC’s plea for allocation of reserved seatsElahi requests exemption from court appearance in recruitments caseCM Gandapur announces free solar panels for KP citizensPTI relocates public rally to SwatIndian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in PulwamaProvision of health, education facilities to masses Govt’s top priorities: MuradTwo mine workers killed, one injured in DukiPakistan, Korea pledge to strengthen economic cooperationCustoms Khuzdar seizes 18,000 kilogram betel nutsShikarpur: Bandits abduct man, cold bloodedly murder within hoursGold price in Pakistan reaches Rs240,300 per tolaWorld Bicycle Day observedTraffic jam torments citizens in QuettaRestrictions intensified in security name in IIOJKDengue larvae found in 600 spots across Islamabad56th Annual Mango Festival held in MirpurkhasLahore High Court seeks report on recovery of Sanam Javed from Sargodha JailElderly man found dead, 2 killed in road accident in IIOJKPolio teams attacked in Chaman; five injuredRestrictions intensified in security name in IIOJKBJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate KashmirisHeatwave conditions prevail in several Pakistan districts todayKing Salman to host 2,322 Hajj pilgrims from around worldState lawyer assails plea contesting presidential ord putting retired judges on election tribunalsPolicy initiatives taken by SIFC leaving positive impact on business environmentThajwas Glacier Collapse: Body of missing sledgeman retrievedAnti-Polio vaccination campaign starts across countryFinance Minister lauds Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s support in FBR digitalization(CRIME) Polio team comes under attack in Balochistan’s ChamanGwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: AhsanFPCCI Introduces Trader-Friendly Scheme in Karachi, Aiming to Simplify Tax PaymentsFPCCI Introduces Trader-Friendly Scheme in Karachi, Aiming to Simplify Tax PaymentsTobacco use is the second leading cause of death after high blood pressureJune 6 deadline set to establish cattle markets across PunjabDr Fowzia meets her sister Aafia in US jailOpp Leader in PA hints at PTI protest movement against govt atrocitiesInterior Minister lauds services of overseas PakistanisPM lauds Navy for successful anti-narcotics operationDeputy PM, Iranian acting FM discuss Gaza situationIndian forces launch search operations in Samba, PoonchPM Shehbaz congratulates first Christian female brigadierOngoing heatwave in Karachi subsidedEarthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areasPunjab announces crackdown on begging mafiaGwadar set to achieve international recognition as world-class port city, says ministerSindh, WB implementing program to solarize buildingsAnti-polio drive begins in KP, Balochistan tomorrowSSUET organizes awareness seminar on Harassment of Women at WorkplacePakistan, China sign MoU to promote industrial cooperation100 new green buses approved for QuettaIndia to deploy 450 to 500 more companies in IIOJK in yatra’s nameInterior Minister directs to issue urgent passports to overseas Pakistanis within 7 daysCM Maryam approves development project for Lahore’s facelift