The chairman of Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Town has claimed that some individuals striking over the salary issue are “ghost employees” who receive salaries while sitting at home and never report for duty. If anyone has reservations, they should not strike but talk to the administration.
Speaking to journalists on Monday, Town Chairman Wali Muhammad Narejo called it “unfortunate” that the very people who do not work are protesting for their salaries. Due to this industrial action, the town’s sanitation system has been severely affected, directly impacting the public.
Mr. Narejo clarified that the salary deduction causing the strike is an annual tax imposed by the Sindh government. He said this levy was implemented earlier this year, and the town administration has no role in this deduction.
Detailing the municipal authority’s financial responsibilities, the chairman stated that it inherited 248 personnel from the Hussain Bux Marri Taluka. Furthermore, more than 100 workers have been hired on daily wages, bringing the total monthly salary expenditure to approximately 16 million rupees.
He affirmed that despite limited resources, the town’s administration is working diligently to serve the community.
Mr. Narejo appealed to the striking staff to understand the sensitivity of the situation and opt for dialogue instead of protest. He stressed that, “If employees have any reservations, they should negotiate with the administration instead of striking, and those who do not report for duty should be brought to work.”