IIOJK becomes worst example of human rights violations in world: Minister

Islamabad: Minister of State for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar has said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has become worst example of human rights violations in the world. Addressing a seminar at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on Friday, he said illegal actions of India on 5th August 2019 were meant to change demography of the occupied valley.

He said Indian government is allotting land to non-Kashmiri people illegally. He said India has issued 4.4 million domiciles to non-Kashmiris. The Minister of State said Indian actions in occupied valley are vivid examples of enforcement of Hindutva policy. He said world recognizes India as a Hindu extremist country. He said Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in India feel insecure.