Govt taking steps to generate low-cost electricity in the country: Senate told

Islamabad: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan has said the government is providing electricity to five export-oriented sectors at 19.99 rupees per unit to enhance exports of the country. Responding to questions during the Question Hour in the Senate on Friday, he said the government is also taking substantial measures to generate low-cost electricity in the country. The Minister said the government has abolished Sales Tax on solar panels. He said the government is introducing solar projects to alternate fossil fuels in energy production.

He said the federal government buildings are being solarized and micro solar grids for rural areas are also being introduced for provision of low-cost electricity. The Power Minister said payments issues of Karachi Electric have been resolved. He said the federal government provides one thousand to eleven hundred megawatt electricity to the citizens of Karachi. He said import of oil from Russia, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said commercial terms will be finalized by the end of next month and it is expected that Pakistan will start receiving oil from Russia in the month of April. He said the contract with Russia for import of oil will help Pakistan to fulfill its twenty percent crude oil import requirements.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan informed the House that work on Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela 5th extension, Harpo Hydropower project and Attabad Lake Hydropower project is underway. He said after completion, these dams will be generating 6918 mw electricity. He said these dams will also be beneficial for the agriculture sector. Shahadat Awan said construction of dams will be completed within stipulated time of the projects. The House will now meet again on Monday at 3:00 pm.