In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the situation for Kashmiris remains critical, with over one million Indian troops maintaining a heavy presence in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Srinagar-based activists, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals from occupation authorities, report that IIOJK has endured 77 years of illegal military occupation by India. They highlight that this prolonged conflict has led to a significant increase in human rights violations, particularly following the abrogation of Article 370.
Activists contend that the Modi regime has set new records for atrocities in IIOJK over the past five years, systematically denying basic human rights to the Kashmiri population. ‘Killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture have become commonplace as the Indian government punishes Kashmiris for their legitimate demand for self-determination,’ they state.
Despite the harsh repression, activists emphasize that the oppressive tactics employed by Modi’s administration are unlikely to succeed in quelling the Kashmiri struggle for justice. The resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unyielding, even in the face of ongoing adversity.
In response to the escalating crisis, there is an increasing call for the international community to take meaningful action in support of the beleaguered people of IIOJK. Advocates are urging the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities concerning the unresolved Kashmir dispute, highlighting the urgent need for a just and peaceful resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
