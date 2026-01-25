The Citizen Liaison Council has formally demanded of the Government of Sindh to launch an impartial investigation into the Gul Plaza tragedy, provide comprehensive assistance to the affected families, and ensure full compensation for the loss of life and property.
This demand was made in a meeting presided over by the council’s president, Nusrat Mirza.
In the meeting, complete redressal for the families of the victims after the tragic incident was discussed in detail.
A prayer for forgiveness was also offered for those who lost their lives in the incident.
General Secretary Tariq Shadab, committee members Professor Dr. Javed Aziz Masoodi, Wasim Abbasi, and Yasir Moin, in addition to other council members, were also present at the meeting.