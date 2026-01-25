Trending News: ﻿Northern regions in grip of severe cold, temperatures drop below freezing in Quetta, Murree, Muzaffarabad﻿Pakistan women’s cricket team to begin tour of South Africa from February 10﻿Condemnation of suicide attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Bilawal expresses sorrow over deaths of innocent civilians in suicide attack﻿Marka-e-Haq Success Bolsters Pakistan’s Global Prestige, Asserts Railways Minister﻿Governor orders immediate probe, safety protocol changes after fatal Jamshoro accident﻿Strict measures enforced against sugarcane trolleys to prevent fatal highway accidents﻿Campaign against encroachments in Gharo, several illegal constructions demolished﻿8 killed in traffic accident on Hyderabad-Thatta road; Chief Secretary orders immediate inquiry﻿Protest march continues on 85th day over delay in Nasirabad hospital construction﻿Impartial investigation of Gul Plaza tragedy, redressal for affected families, compensation for financial and life losses be ensured: Nusrat Mirza﻿Pakistan, Somalia consider extradition deal in historic talks to tackle international crimes﻿Tehran Extends Gratitude to Islamabad for Opposing UN Resolution﻿Pakistan Pledges Full Support for Colombian Peace and Security Initiatives at UN﻿Strategy formulated for success of polio vaccination campaign in Thatta﻿President Calls for Youth Partnership in Reforming Education, Declares it a National Priority﻿Digital literacy and practical skills are indispensable for progress in the modern era::Governor Sindh﻿FIA operation at Karachi Airport, passenger arrested for obtaining Turkish visa on fake driving license﻿4 persons arrested in a fraud of 3.45 million rupees in the name of overseas employment﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town, alleged dacoit injured﻿Body of 55-year-old man found near Landhi graveyard in Karachi﻿Body of unidentified person found hanging from tree in Gadap, Karachi﻿FIA busts counterfeit goods network in Multan, electricity thief also arrested﻿Woman arrested in Karachi for extorting money on pretext of Norway job﻿Most wanted extortionist killed in encounter with Karachi CIA﻿Domestic Gold Market Surges, Gold Price Rises by Rs 6,500 per Tola﻿Pakistan Seeks to Bolster Rice Exports to Key Philippine Market﻿Pakistan’s Maritime Overhaul Yields Record Rs100bn Profit in Landmark Year﻿Euro and Pound Sterling Remain Costly in Open Market TradingCurrency Exchange Rates Remain Steady Amid Market FluctuationsinDrive CEO Sees Mobility as Key to Pakistan’s Digital GrowthDollar’s Decline and Economic Growth in Pakistan Highlighted by Exchange Companies AssociationPakistan’s Open Market Exchange Rates Show Little VariationTraders Oppose Further Rupee Devaluation, Citing Economic RisksPakistan Auto Sector Sees Significant Growth in Profitability and SalesThree-Day SME Clusters Showcase Expo Commences in LahoreInDrive CEO Discusses Role of Mobility and Fair-Tech in Pakistan’s Digital GrowthMian Zahid Hussain Calls for Urgent Reforms Amid Economic Gains and Industrial Struggles﻿Heavy Snowfall Paralyses Hilly Areas, Stranding Tourists in Hazara Region﻿Province Braces for Severe Cold Snap and High Winds﻿Hundreds Rescued as Authorities Conclude Successful Snowstorm Mission in Balochistan﻿Belle’s Six Wickets and Carter’s Century Power West Indies Past South Africa﻿Australia’s World Cup Preparations Rocked as Key Bowler’s Injury Worsens Pace Crisis﻿Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Rejoin Pakistan Setup for Crucial Australia Series﻿Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi Recalled to Pakistan Squad for T20I Showdown with Australia﻿NA-85 Winner Represents Minority, Securing Votes of Just 24% of Electorate﻿Pakistan Joins Peace Board For Palestine, Reaffirms Unchanged Policy On Israel﻿CM Unearths Conspiracy in Gul Plaza Fire Aftermath, Announces Sweeping Reforms﻿Sudden Spotlight Cast on Established Political Organisation’s Activities﻿PTI Leader Alleges Assault on Constitution Over Imran Khan’s 900-Day Detention﻿Pakistan’s Senate Chairman to Patronise Global Muslim Business Forum﻿National Museum of Pakistan Set for Major Revamp Under New Govt-AKU Partnership﻿Gul Plaza Tragedy Exposes Hollow Firefighting System Amidst Calls for Urgent Action﻿National Assembly YouTube Channel Vanishes After Controversial Bills Passed﻿Pakistani Senator Engages US Congress to Bolster Strategic Ties Amid Regional Tensions﻿Minister Vows Sustainable Growth, Blames Predecessor’s Flawed Policies﻿Pakistan, Eurasian Economic Union to Develop New Trade Mechanisms﻿Capital Police Swiftly Recover Two Missing Children﻿Four Years Without Pay: Federal Levies Staff Protest in Freezing Conditions﻿Pakistan and Somalia Forge Alliance Against Terrorism, Bolster Security Ties﻿Pakistan’s Appointment to Gaza Peace Board Garners Public Support for Palestinian Statehood﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Illegally Suspending Key Water Treaty﻿Punjab University Pledges 10,000 New Trees After Illegal Felling Incident﻿Governor, Provincial Ministers to Preside Over University’s Three-Day Degree Ceremony﻿UET Students Present 483 Tech Projects Focused on Real-World Solutions﻿NUST, Coventry University Deepen Research Partnership with Professorial Visit﻿Punjab University Pledges Rs 100,000 Prize For National Champion Athletes﻿Sports Fundamental To Youth Development, Not Just Extracurricular, Says Federal Secretary﻿Four Members of Notorious Snatching Gang Captured in Federal Capital﻿Extensive Security Sweep Leads to Detention of Five Individuals in the Capital﻿Advocate Demands Judicial Probe into Plaza Catastrophe﻿Police Command Orders Fresh Inquiries into Serious Internal Matters﻿IGP Vows Unwavering Protection for islamabad Residents, Demands Swift Service Enhancements﻿Ishaq Dar to Hold Crucial Talks With Etisalat Management in dubai﻿Market Surges as Indices Post Substantial Gains Despite Lower Trading Volumes﻿Business Leader Warns Further Rupee Devaluation Could Spark Social Unrest﻿SBP Shuts Down Glaxy Exchange Over Serious Regulatory Breaches﻿Pakistan Surpasses India in Appliance Ownership, Challenging GDP-Based Living Standards﻿Pakistan and KSA Advance Dialogue on Key Investment Ventures at davos Summit﻿Foreign Investor Confidence in Pakistan Jumps to 73%, Survey Reveals﻿Pakistan Seeks Massive $36 Billion Loan Package to Service Power Sector Debt﻿Inaugural SME Expo Aims to Fortify Pakistan’s Economic Backbone﻿Pakistani Rupee Faces Renewed Pressure as Dollar Breaches 280 Threshold﻿Business Leader Urges Urgent Reforms as Industrial Sector Struggles Amidst Market Highs﻿Pakistan Offers Price Support Mechanism in Bid to Boost Rice Exports to ManilaLatif Textile Mills Sees Positive Outlook Amid Strategic Shift Towards Terry Towel ExportsPak-Qatar General Takaful IPO Sees Unprecedented 21x OversubscriptionExchange Rates in Pakistan Show Stability with Slight Variations in Major CurrenciesState Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates Showing Stability in USD and EuroKIBOR Rates Show Stability as Market Awaits Economic Signals﻿Pakistan, ASEAN Vow to Enhance Defence Cooperation Amid Regional Security Concerns﻿Pakistani PM, Army Chief Engage World Leaders at Global Economic Summit﻿Senate Committee Slams Ministries Over Unpaid Salaries of 253 Former PWD Staff﻿President Sanctions Confirmation of 27 Judges Across Three Major High Courts﻿Minister Urges Collective Push for Trillion-Dollar Economy, Citing Reforms and Export Strategy﻿Govt Touts Laptop Programme as Key to Female Economic Empowerment﻿Pakistan Joins US-Led Global Peace Initiative; Military Chief in Spotlight at Signing Ceremony﻿Pakistan Pushes for Stronger Trade and Connectivity Ties in High-Level Diplomatic Talks﻿Pakistan and ICRC to Bolster Humanitarian Partnership After High-Level Davos Talks﻿PTI Postpones Protest Over Deadly Plaza Collapse, Cites Rescue Efforts and Issues Stern Warning to Sindh Government﻿Senior journalist Shahid Rind appointed Coordinator for Political and Media Affairs to the Chief Minister of Balochistan