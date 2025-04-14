Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Mustafa Kamal, has announced that significant efforts are underway to enhance the country’s health sector.
During a ceremony in Lahore, he emphasized that delivering the highest quality healthcare services to the public remains the government’s foremost priority. Kamal urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to this mission, highlighting the crucial role of the private sector in these efforts.
Kamal lauded the dedication of health professionals, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the sector’s advancement.