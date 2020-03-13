India is a dangerous place for Muslims

March 13, 2020

Islamabad, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The fact that India has become dangerous place for Muslims was once again evident when nearly 50 people were recently killed and over 250 injured during anti-Muslim campaign by extremist Hindu groups in New Delhi. Hindu extremists enjoying patronage of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and support of Indian police burnt and looted homes, shops, mosques and businesses of Muslims in the Indian capital.

Anti-Muslim face of the so-called democratic India was clearly visible during this anti-Muslim violence when police was seen helping Hindu rioters in their attacks against the Muslims. The complicity of Delhi police in the riots was also highlighted in a report published by The New York Times which said that Delhi police concertedly moved against Muslims and actively helped Hindu mobs during the deadly riots.

Anti-Muslim violence in Delhi has once again exposed fascist face of India and the pogrom of Muslims was a repeat of 2002 Muslim massacre in Gujarat. BJP leaders have been repeatedly vowing to wipe out Muslims from India and such provocations have made India a dangerous place for Muslim, where beatings, lynchings and burning alive Muslims have become a norm.

Anti-Muslim hatred has dramatically increased under fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the RSS-backed BJP regime is planning more massacres of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and across India. The Muslims are being punished for their faith and culture in Modi’s India where they enjoy no rights and even their worship places are not safe.

Extermination of Muslims is underway in India on the same pattern the Jews were exterminated in Germany because Hindu fanatic parties like RSS and BJP are ideological equals of the Nazis. Anti-Muslims designs of fascist BJP government pose a challenge to the world community and this Modi-led Indian regime is a threat to global peace. World must wake up from the deep slumber and act to stop Muslim holocaust in India and do not let butchers of Muslims go unpunished.

