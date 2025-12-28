Technology brand Infinix has entered into a strategic alliance with the “Buy Now Pay Later” platform Qist Bazaar, in a move aimed at increasing consumer access to its range of smart devices across Pakistan through structured instalment plans.
According to a statement on Friday, the collaboration was officially unveiled during a three-day nationwide launch event at the Karachi Expo Centre, which commenced on December 26. The partnership will allow customers to acquire a variety of Infinix products, including the latest smartphones, smart televisions, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices, using flexible payment options.
Speaking on the initiative, Simon Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Infinix Pakistan, stated, ‘At Infinix, innovation holds true value only when it is accessible. Our partnership with Qist Bazaar reflects a shared vision to expand access to smart technology and strengthen participation in an increasingly connected digital world.’
The initiative is focused on enhancing digital inclusion by merging Infinix”s product innovation with Qist Bazaar’s financial solutions. This synergy is intended to lower the barrier to entry for many consumers, thereby encouraging broader adoption of modern connected technologies.
Infinix, established in 2013, has expanded its product line from smartphones to a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices including laptops, tablets, and smart TVs. The brand operates in more than 70 countries and regions globally.