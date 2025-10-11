Three students from the University of Central Punjab (UCP), Mubashar Khalil, Muhammad Hussain, and Ashir Abbas, have taken to the international stage, representing the Pakistan national team at the prestigious 31st BFA Asian Baseball Championship 2025 in China, the university informed today.
The trio competed in the high-stakes tournament, which featured some of the continent”s most formidable baseball squads. Their participation underscores a significant moment for collegiate athletes stepping into professional international arenas.
Their performance at the event, held among Asia’s top-tier teams, was noted for its skill and sportsmanship, bringing national and institutional recognition.
This accomplishment is seen as a reflection of the university”s commitment to fostering student excellence in diverse fields beyond traditional classroom settings, highlighting a successful pathway for developing talent in international sports.