IOK students implicated in sedition case denied bail

March 10, 2020

New Delhi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): An Indian court in Karnataka on Monday denied bail to three engineering students from Kashmir who have been charged with sedition, last month. Talib Majid Wani, Amir Mohiuddin Wahi and Basit Asif Sofi’s plea for bail was rejected by Judge KN Gangadhar of the fifth additional district and sessions court in Hubbali district of Karnataka.

The students of civil engineering at the KLE Institute of Technology in Hubbali, about 400km north of Bengaluru, were arrested last month after an alleged video of them shouting pro-Pakistan slogans had gone viral on various social media platforms.

The students, from Shopian in occupied Kashmir, had been arrested in February. The bar association of the city had passed a resolution, saying that none of its members would represent the accused and when some lawyers from Bengaluru turned up under Karnataka High Court’s protection, they were heckled in court premises.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts