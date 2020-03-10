Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control visits Headquarters Anti-Narcotics Force

March 10, 2020

Rawalpindi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Mr. AD Khawaja paid his first formal visit to Headquarters Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi after assuming the charge of Secretary MNC. He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) and Senior Staff Officers of ANF. The secretary was briefed on counternarcotic endeavours being rendered by ANF, professional achievements, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; apart from running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts. It was briefed that during year 2019, ANF has registered 1431 drug related cases, arrested 1632 offenders and seized 72484.108 Kg Hashish, 11685.572 Kg Opium, 4719.343 Kg Heroin, 29.771Kg Cocaine, 2931 Letters HCL, 19060.060 Kgs Acetic Anhydride Precursor Chemicals.

Moreover, ANF in its course of drug demand reduction programs, has carried out 730 awareness raising activities against drug abuse and treated 1248 drug addicts at its drug treatment centers being run at Islamabad, Sukkar and Karachi. He was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, increase in number of police stations, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country. The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.

For more information, contact:

Headquarters,

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)

National Park Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9270173

Fax: +92-51-9270165

Email: anf@anf.gov.pk

Website: www.anf.gov.pk

Related Posts