﻿Three shepherds died after drowning in well near Rohri

By Newsdesk May23,2024

Three shepherds, including two brothers, died after drowning in a well in a suburban village of Rohri on Thursday.

The villagers said that the shepherds jumped into the well one after the other to rescue the cow which had fallen into it. But instead of returning safely, all three drowned in it, they informed.

They further said that the two brothers were identified as Abdul Jabbar and Abdul Latif, while the third one Shahzada Wajo was their cousin.

The villagers said that all three of them, who belonged to Chauhan clan, were herding the sheep near their homes when they met with an accident. Their bodies were fished out by the residents of their area and were later shifted to Taluka Hospital, Rohri.

