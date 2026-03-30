Iranian President Appreciates Pakistani Efforts in Decreasing Tensions with US, Israel

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Masoud Pezishkian has praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to prevent a war between the US and Israel.

The appreciation was made in an official statement issued from Tehran today, following an hour-long telephonic conversation between President Pezishkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

An official statement issued by the Iranian Presidency today confirmed that President Pezishkian expressed gratitude for Islamabad’s role as a mediator.

The document specified that the president thanked his counterpart for Pakistan”s mediation efforts to stop what was termed “the aggression against Iran”.